Katie Bejsiuk Shares New Single “Feels Right”
The Woman on the Moon Due Out June 24 via Double Double Whammy
May 12, 2022
Photography by Rivkah Gevinson
Katie Bejsiuk has shared a new single, “Feels Right.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, The Woman on the Moon, which will be out on June 24 via Double Double Whammy. Listen below.
In a press release, Bejsiuk states: “In ‘Feels Right,’ I lean into the inexpressibility of my instincts and feelings rather than trying to name, rationalize, or trap them. I’m excited about the way the music reflects this meandering, amorphous venture, and I especially had fun plunking on a friend’s piano with the windows open.”
