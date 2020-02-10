 Katie Gately Shares New Song “Allay” and Announces New Tour Dates | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, February 10th, 2020  
Subscribe

Katie Gately Shares New Song “Allay” and Announces New Tour Dates

Loom Due Out Friday via Houndstooth

Feb 10, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Steve Gullick
Bookmark and Share


Electronic musician and producer Katie Gately is releasing a new album, Loom, this Friday (February 14) via Houndstooth. Now she has shared the album's last pre-release single, "Allay," and announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Loom is inspired by the death of Gately's mother and a press release says in "Allay" Gately "sings as a personification of the cancer that ultimately led to her mother's death."

Previously Gately shared Loom's first single, "Bracer." Then she shared another song from it, "Waltz," via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Her debut album, Color, came out in 2016.

Katie Gately Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 29 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (Outline: Winter)
Fri. March 20 - Munich, DE @ Frameworks Festival
Sat. March 21 - Linz, AT @ Stadtwerkstat
Wed. March 25 - Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale
Thu. March 26 - Nantes, FR @ University Nantes
Sat. March 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
 Tue. March 31 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto
Fri. April 3 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival
Sat. April 4 - Paris, FR @ 142 rue Montmartre

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent