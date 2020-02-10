News

Katie Gately Shares New Song “Allay” and Announces New Tour Dates Loom Due Out Friday via Houndstooth

Photography by Steve Gullick



Electronic musician and producer Katie Gately is releasing a new album, Loom, this Friday (February 14) via Houndstooth. Now she has shared the album's last pre-release single, "Allay," and announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.

Loom is inspired by the death of Gately's mother and a press release says in "Allay" Gately "sings as a personification of the cancer that ultimately led to her mother's death."

Previously Gately shared Loom's first single, "Bracer." Then she shared another song from it, "Waltz," via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Her debut album, Color, came out in 2016.

Katie Gately Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 29 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (Outline: Winter)

Fri. March 20 - Munich, DE @ Frameworks Festival

Sat. March 21 - Linz, AT @ Stadtwerkstat

Wed. March 25 - Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale

Thu. March 26 - Nantes, FR @ University Nantes

Sat. March 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Tue. March 31 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto

Fri. April 3 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

Sat. April 4 - Paris, FR @ 142 rue Montmartre

