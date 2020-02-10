Katie Gately Shares New Song “Allay” and Announces New Tour Dates
Loom Due Out Friday via Houndstooth
Feb 10, 2020
Photography by Steve Gullick
Electronic musician and producer Katie Gately is releasing a new album, Loom, this Friday (February 14) via Houndstooth. Now she has shared the album's last pre-release single, "Allay," and announced some new tour dates. Check out the song and tour dates below.
Loom is inspired by the death of Gately's mother and a press release says in "Allay" Gately "sings as a personification of the cancer that ultimately led to her mother's death."
Previously Gately shared Loom's first single, "Bracer." Then she shared another song from it, "Waltz," via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Her debut album, Color, came out in 2016.
Katie Gately Tour Dates:
Sat. Feb. 29 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (Outline: Winter)
Fri. March 20 - Munich, DE @ Frameworks Festival
Sat. March 21 - Linz, AT @ Stadtwerkstat
Wed. March 25 - Bern, CH @ Dampfzentrale
Thu. March 26 - Nantes, FR @ University Nantes
Sat. March 28 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Tue. March 31 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto
Fri. April 3 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival
Sat. April 4 - Paris, FR @ 142 rue Montmartre
