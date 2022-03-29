News

All





Katy J Pearson Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Talk Over Town” Sound of the Morning Due Out July 8 via Heavenly

Photography by H. Hawkline



Katy J Pearson has announced the release of a new album, Sound of the Morning, which will be out on July 8 via Heavenly. Pearson has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Talk Over Town.” View the Abbie Stephens-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Stephens states in a press release, regarding the video: “This video was such a joy to shoot—to meet Katy and work with such an open artist who brought so much of herself to the video was a real treat. She is a brilliant collaborator and an artist set for big big things.

“I love nothing more than creating visual worlds and designing aesthetics to fit with the sound of exciting new artists. This video became a comment on that, how for recording artists there is pressure to be the face of their music, and to package it up visually. I wanted to shed light on the music video through the eyes of Katy, the joy and also the beautiful bizarreness.”

Sound of the Morning was co-produced by Ali Chant (Yard Act) and Dan Carey (Fontaines DC).

Sound of the Morning Tracklist:

1. Sound Of The Morning

2. Talk Over Town

3. Riverbed

4. Howl

5. Confession

6. The Hour

7. Float

8. Alligator

9. Game Of Cards

10. Storm To Pass

11. Willow’s Song

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.