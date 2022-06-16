Katy J Pearson Shares New Single “Float”
Sound of the Morning Due Out July 8 via Heavenly
Jun 16, 2022
Photography by H. Hawkline
Katy J Pearson has shared a new single, “Float.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Sound of the Morning, which will be out on July 8 via Heavenly. Listen to the new track and view Pearson’s recent performance on Later…with Jools Holland below, along with a full list of Pearson’s upcoming tour dates.
In a press release, Pearson states: “I wrote this track with Oliver Wilde, a founding member of the excellent Pet Shimmers—he’s been at the center of the Bristol music community for several years. For the new album, I wanted to collaborate with some of my peers that I admire, so I jammed with Oli for a few weeks—he’d come round with his laptop and interface and we’d write songs together. ‘Float’ is one of the tracks that came out of those writing sessions and as soon as we wrote it I knew that it had to be on the record; it was one of my favorites to write and I love it. It has such an atmosphere and I think you can really feel the emotion and pain of the song; it’s about life experiences and all the things that lead up to certain moments. It’s quite nostalgic and given the past two years we have had, references wondering about when things will become more stable again.”
Upon announcement of the new album in March, Pearson shared the song “Talk Over Town,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “Game of Cards,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Her latest album track release was “Alligator,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
Katy J Pearson Tour Dates:
5/1/2022 – Sounds From The Other City – LIVERPOOL
5/12/2022-/5/14/2022 – The Great Escape - BRIGHTON
5/27/2022 – Sea Change – TOTNES
5/28/2022 – Wide Awake – LONDON
6/4/2022 - Art Rock – SAINT BRIEUC, FR
6/12/2022 – Kite – OXFORD
6/19/2022– Bigfoot – NORTHAMPTON
6/26/2022 – Lloyds Ampitheatre (with First Aid Kit) – BRISTOL
7/7/2022 – Third Man – LONDON (lunchtime solo show) *
7/7/2022 – Fighting Cocks – KINGSTON (evening full band show) *
7/8/2022 – Rough Trade – BRISTOL (full band show) *
7/9/2022 – Pie & Vinyl – SOUTHSEA (lunchtime 4-piece show) *
7/9/2022 – Resident – BRIGHTON (evening 4-piece show) *
7/10/2022 – Rough Trade – NOTTINGHAM (lunchtime 4-piece show) *
11.07.22 – Jumbo – LEEDS (4-piece show) *
7/12/2022 – Rough Trade East – LONDON (full band show) *
7/13/2022 – Friendly Records – BRISTOL (4-piece show) *
7/22/2022 – Bluedot – MACCLESFIELD
7/23/2022 – Latitude – SOUTHWOLD
7/29/2022 – Deer Shed – THIRSK
8/10/2022 – Winterthurer Musilfestwochen – WINTERTHUR, CH
8/19/2022 – Green Man – CRICKHOWELL
8/21/2022 – Beautiful Days – OTTERY ST MARY, DEVON
9/8/2022 – Trinity – BRISTOL
9/9/2022 – Cornish Bank – FALMOUTH
9/10/2022 – Cavern – EXETER
9/11/2022 – Joiners – SOUTHAMPTON
9/13/2022 – Chalk – BRIGHTON
9/14/2022 – Olby’s – MARGATE
9/15/2022 – Electric Ballroom – LONDON
9/17/2022 – Brudenell Social Club – LEEDS
9/18/2022 – The Cluny – NEWCASTLE
9/20/2022 – Voodoo Rooms – EDINBURGH
9/21/2022 – Mono – GLASGOW
9/22/2022 – Gorilla – MANCHESTER
9/24/2022 – Float Along – SHEFFIELD
9/15/2022 – Rescue Rooms – NOTTINGHAM
9/27/2022 – Clwb Ifor Bach – CARDIFF
9/28/2022 – Hare & Hounds – BIRMINGHAM
9/30/2022– The Bullingdon – OXFORD
10/1/2022 - Ritual Union - BRISTOL
11/4/2022 – Pier 2 – BREMEN, DE ^
11/5/2022 – Tempodrom – BERLIN, DE ^
11/7/2022 – Cirque Royal – BRUSSELS, BE ^
11/8/2022 - Royal Carré – AMSTERDAM, NL ^
^ with Pavement
* in-store shows
