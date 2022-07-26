News

Katy J Pearson Shares New Video For “Howl” Sound of the Morning Out Now via Heavenly





Katy J Pearson has shared a video for “Howl,” a track from her most recent album, Sound of the Morning. View the video, directed by Clump Collective, below.

Clump Collective state in a press release: “Having previously worked on the shoots for ‘Miracle’ and ‘Alligator,’ we know how fun Katy is to work with, so we felt really comfortable in exploring quirky ideas for ‘Howl.’ With the resurgence of cheesy ’80s horror, we thought it would be hilarious to plunge her into that world, especially as it feels a real juxtaposition to her music.

“Our team of five works collaboratively in direction and production, with each of us heading off different areas of the art department relevant to each video. Gathering references for ‘Howl’ was a joy—and we settled on a cross between Scooby Doo and Friday the 13th. We wanted the video to be equal parts silly and gross, with Katy proving herself as a force that can’t be stopped.”

Pearson adds: “‘Howl’ was written five or six years ago, when my brother and I were in our previous project. I started playing the keyboard line and then myself, Rob and Josh Day-Jones (our friend, also in the project) wrote it in a day and produced it on logic. We sent it to our management and label at the time but they thought it wasn’t good enough and too ‘indie.’ It had been hanging about for years, and when we started thinking about the next record it resurfaced. Heavenly (Recordings, my current label) encouraged me to work on it and I’m really glad they did as it was such a fun song to arrange and record.

“My friends Freddy Wordsworth (caroline) and Campbell Baum (Sorry) came to the studio to lay down saxophone and trumpet on it and my good friend Orlando Weeks sang backing vocals, which was really special as I’ve been a fan of his for so many years. The song is about when you love someone, and how the emotions towards that person can feel quite primal, like a wolf howling.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Pearson shared the song “Talk Over Town,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album tracks “Game of Cards,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, “Alligator,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Float.”

Read our new interview with Pearson on Sound of the Morning.

