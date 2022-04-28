News

Katy J Pearson Shares Video for New Single “Game of Cards” Sound of the Morning Due Out July 8 via Heavenly

Photography by H. Hawkline



Katy J Pearson has shared a video for her new single, “Game of Cards.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Sound of the Morning, which will be out on July 8 via Heavenly. View the Benjamin Spike Saunders-directed video below.

In a press release, Pearson states: “‘Game of Cards’ dates back two years ago, initially written with my friend Ben Hambro (who was the lead singer of Lazarus Kane). We hung out a lot together as I’d sing in his band, and he used to be part of the KJP ensemble. I forgot about the song for a while, then rediscovered it and sent to Heavenly who liked the chorus but the verse wasn’t quite working. I wanted to give it a chance so took it with me to the Dan sessions where we assembled fresh verses—he really helped me work out where the song should go. ‘Game of Cards’ is about finding someone you click with on a romantic level and how it really is a game of cards in that you don’t know what hand you’ll be dealt. It’s about the vulnerability of a blossoming relationship and not knowing where it’s headed.”

Upon announcement of the new album in March, Pearson shared the song “Talk Over Town,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

