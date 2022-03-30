News

Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Olga” and “Sonic 8” LP.8 Due Out April 29 via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Josie Hall



Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens has announced a new album, LP.8, and shared two new songs, “Olga” and “Sonic 8.” LP.8 is due out digitally on April 29 via Smalltown Supersound, with a physical release on June 10. Check out “Olga” and “Sonic 8” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Owens’ upcoming tour dates.

Despite its title, LP.8 is actually Owens’ third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Inner Song. When touring Inner Song was cancelled due to the pandemic, Owens went to work on a new album, collaborating with Lasse Marhaug (known for his work with Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval). Their goal was to create music that was at the midpoint between Throbbing Gristle and Enya. A press release says Owens regards LP.8 as something of an outlier in her catalogue, hence she thinks of it as her “eighth album.”

Owens adds: “For me, 8 meant completion—an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.”

In 2021 Owens shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.

Read our 2017 interview with Kelly Lee Owens.

Read our 2020 interview with Owens on Inner Song.

LP.8 Tracklist:

1. Release

2. Voice

3. Anadlu

4. S.O (2)

5. Olga

6. Nana Piano

7. Quickening

8. One

9. Sonic 8

Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates: Fri. June 3 - Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub

Sat. June 4 - Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]

Wed. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest

Sun. June 19 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

Sat. June 25 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds

Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Fri. July 8 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest

Sun. July 10 - Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival

Fri. July 22 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot

Sat. July 23 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Sat. July 30 - London, UK @ South Facing

Sun. July 31 - Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set]

Sat. Aug. 20 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Sun. Aug. 21 - Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

