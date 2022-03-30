 Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Olga” and “Sonic 8” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 30th, 2022  
Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album, Shares New Songs “Olga” and “Sonic 8”

LP.8 Due Out April 29 via Smalltown Supersound

Mar 30, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Josie Hall
Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens has announced a new album, LP.8, and shared two new songs, “Olga” and “Sonic 8.” LP.8 is due out digitally on April 29 via Smalltown Supersound, with a physical release on June 10. Check out “Olga” and “Sonic 8” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Owens’ upcoming tour dates.

Despite its title, LP.8 is actually Owens’ third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Inner Song. When touring Inner Song was cancelled due to the pandemic, Owens went to work on a new album, collaborating with Lasse Marhaug (known for his work with Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval). Their goal was to create music that was at the midpoint between Throbbing Gristle and Enya. A press release says Owens regards LP.8 as something of an outlier in her catalogue, hence she thinks of it as her “eighth album.”

Owens adds: “For me, 8 meant completion—an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.”

In 2021 Owens shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.

Read our 2017 interview with Kelly Lee Owens.

Read our 2020 interview with Owens on Inner Song.

LP.8 Tracklist:

1. Release
2. Voice
3. Anadlu
4. S.O (2)
5. Olga
6. Nana Piano
7. Quickening
8. One
9. Sonic 8

Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates: Fri. June 3 - Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub
Sat. June 4 - Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]
Wed. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest
Sun. June 19 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
Sat. June 25 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds
Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Fri. July 8 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest
Sun. July 10 - Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival
Fri. July 22 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot
Sat. July 23 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
Sat. July 30 - London, UK @ South Facing
Sun. July 31 - Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set]
Sat. Aug. 20 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Sun. Aug. 21 - Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

