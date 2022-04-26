News

Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “One” LP.8 Due Out This Friday via Smalltown Supersound

Photography by Josie Hall



Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens is releasing a new album, LP.8, digitally this Friday via Smalltown Supersound, with a physical release on June 10. Now she has shared another song from it, “One.” Listen below, followed by Owens’ upcoming tour dates.

A press release talks up the song this way: “LP.8 was created with no preconceptions or expectations: an unbridled exploration into Owens’ creative subconscious. ‘One’ bridges the space between her acclaimed sophomore album, Inner Song, and LP.8, with its arresting blend of vocals and spoken word positioned against a backdrop of Owens’ signature avant garde-pop production. The result is haunting, raw, and poetic.”

When LP.8 was announced, Owens shared its first two singles, “Olga” and “Sonic 8.”

Despite its title, LP.8 is actually Owens’ third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Inner Song. When touring Inner Song was cancelled due to the pandemic, Owens went to work on a new album, collaborating with Lasse Marhaug (known for his work with Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval). Their goal was to create music that was at the midpoint between Throbbing Gristle and Enya. A press release says Owens regards LP.8 as something of an outlier in her catalogue, hence she thinks of it as her “eighth album.”

Owens adds: “For me, 8 meant completion—an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.”

In 2021 Owens shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.

Read our 2017 interview with Kelly Lee Owens.

Read our 2020 interview with Owens on Inner Song.

Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates:



Fri. June 3 - Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub

Sat. June 4 - Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]

Wed. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest

Sun. June 19 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

Sat. June 25 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds

Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Fri. July 8 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest

Sun. July 10 - Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival

Fri. July 22 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot

Sat. July 23 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival

Sat. July 30 - London, UK @ South Facing

Sun. July 31 - Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set]

Sat. Aug. 20 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Sun. Aug. 21 - Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

