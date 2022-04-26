Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “One”
LP.8 Due Out This Friday via Smalltown Supersound
Apr 26, 2022
Photography by Josie Hall
Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens is releasing a new album, LP.8, digitally this Friday via Smalltown Supersound, with a physical release on June 10. Now she has shared another song from it, “One.” Listen below, followed by Owens’ upcoming tour dates.
A press release talks up the song this way: “LP.8 was created with no preconceptions or expectations: an unbridled exploration into Owens’ creative subconscious. ‘One’ bridges the space between her acclaimed sophomore album, Inner Song, and LP.8, with its arresting blend of vocals and spoken word positioned against a backdrop of Owens’ signature avant garde-pop production. The result is haunting, raw, and poetic.”
When LP.8 was announced, Owens shared its first two singles, “Olga” and “Sonic 8.”
Despite its title, LP.8 is actually Owens’ third album, the follow-up to 2020’s Inner Song. When touring Inner Song was cancelled due to the pandemic, Owens went to work on a new album, collaborating with Lasse Marhaug (known for his work with Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval). Their goal was to create music that was at the midpoint between Throbbing Gristle and Enya. A press release says Owens regards LP.8 as something of an outlier in her catalogue, hence she thinks of it as her “eighth album.”
Owens adds: “For me, 8 meant completion—an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.”
In 2021 Owens shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.
Read our 2017 interview with Kelly Lee Owens.
Read our 2020 interview with Owens on Inner Song.
Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates:
Fri. June 3 - Melbourne, AU @ Rising Festival Hub
Sat. June 4 - Sydney, AU @ Motorik [DJ Set]
Wed. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia Fest
Sun. June 19 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
Sat. June 25 - Bristol, UK @ Bristol Sounds
Sat. July 2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Fri. July 8 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live Fest
Sun. July 10 - Modena, IT @ Artivive Festival
Fri. July 22 - Macclesfield, UK @ Bluedot
Sat. July 23 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling Festival
Sat. July 30 - London, UK @ South Facing
Sun. July 31 - Sicily, IT @ Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set]
Sat. Aug. 20 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Sun. Aug. 21 - Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Mogwai Share Video for New Single “Boltfor” (News) — Mogwai
- Shearwater Shares Video for New Single “Aqaba” (News) — Shearwater
- Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “One” (News) — Kelly Lee Owens
- Faye Webster Shares Video for New Song “Suite: Jonny” (News) — Faye Webster
- Head of Roses: Phantom Limb (Review) — Flock of Dimes
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.