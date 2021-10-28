Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “Unity”
Official Theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
Oct 28, 2021
Photography by Kim Hiorthøy
Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.
In a tweet from earlier today, Owens states: “‘Unity’ is a song that I put everything I had into it—rising arpeggios, rising basslines…. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”
Owens’ most recent album, Inner Song, came out last year via Smalltown Supersound.
(via Stereogum)
