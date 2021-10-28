Thursday, October 28th, 2021  
Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Song “Unity”

Official Theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kim Hiorthøy
Welsh electronic music artist/producer Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new track titled “Unity.” It is the official theme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Listen below.

In a tweet from earlier today, Owens states: “‘Unity’ is a song that I put everything I had into it—rising arpeggios, rising basslines…. It’s led with my voice, but I wanted the sense of community brought in with choirs.”

Owens’ most recent album, Inner Song, came out last year via Smalltown Supersound.

(via Stereogum)

