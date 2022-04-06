News

kelz Shares New Single “My Friend” 5am And I Can’t Sleep Due out May 6th via Bayonet Records





kelz is a singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist specializing in entrancing electro and alt pop. After first debuting in 2019 with her single “Passerby” and following with a handful of singles in 2020 and 2021, kelz is set to share her first album, 5am And I Can’t Sleep. The meditative project was written and recorded in the middle of the night in her Orange County home before being mixed with Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, SASAMI).

kelz has already shared the first two singles from the record, “Guitar + Peaches” and “I Can’t Sleep.” Today she’s shared another new single from the album, “My Friend.”

With “My Friend” kelz finds herself both tributing and mourning lost friendships. The song’s simple refrain of “my friend” begins sparse and ends as a kaleidoscopic joy, initially revolving around some simple hypnotic guitar lines and drum rhythms. By the song’s end, these simple elements are only a small part of a swirling elliptical dance, with pulsing basslines, chilly layers of synths, steady percussion, and kelz’s breathy vocals all interlocking in sublime harmony. The results are melancholic, nostalgic, and beautiful in equal measure, perfectly capturing the trancelike world of kelz’s music.

“I consider this song to be my magnum opus so far, mourning the lost friendships and relationships as time passes. Overtime, I realized it’s also a note to myself as I was becoming someone new. I always imagined the chorus and its looped trance as my way of crying. I felt a lot of catharsis and euphoria with My Friend - it just came so easily.”

Check out the song and video below. 5am And I Can’t Sleep is due out May 6th via Bayonet Records.

