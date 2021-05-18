News

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Announce Joint “Fall Mixer” Tour Dates Morby’s Sundowner Out Now via Dead Oceans and Leithauser’s The Loves of Your Life Out Now via Glassnote





Kevin Morby released a new album, Sundowner, last October via Dead Oceans and Hamilton Leithauser (formerly of The Walkmen) released his own new album, The Loves of Your Life, in April 2020 via Glassnote. Thanks to the pandemic, neither artist got to fully tour their albums, but now they are rectifying that with a just announced joint tour. The “Fall Mixer” tour dates go down this October and November. Check them out below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. In honor of the announcement, the two artists have covered each other on Instagram. Check out Morby’s cover of Leithauser’s “A 1,000 Times” here and check out Leithauser’s cover of Morby’s “Come to Me Now” here.

Previously Morby shared Sundowner’s first single, “Campfire,” via a video for the song that also featured Morby’s real life romantic partner, Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee), who had a brief vocal part in the middle of the video. “Campfire” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared two more new songs from the album: “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” (via lyric video) and “Wander” (via a full-on video). Then he shared another song from it, title track “Sundowner.” Then he shared a new standalone single, “US Mail,” which was a tribute to the United States Postal Service and made our Songs of the Week list.

Sundowner was written and recorded after Morby moved from Los Angeles to his hometown of Kansas City, KS. When they weren’t both on tour, Crutchfield would join him there. “They shared many things, including a mutual melancholy that seemed to appear every night around sunset,” a previous press release explained. “They began to refer to themselves as ‘sundowners.’”

Read our 2017 interview with Kevin Morby on City Music.

Also read our 2017 Track-by-Track interview with Morby on City Music.

Read our review of Singing Saw and check out our 2016 interview with Morby about Singing Saw.

When The Loves of Your Life was announced Leithauser shared a lyric video for a new song from it, “Isabella.” He also shared a teaser video for the song in which New York-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers gave him a haircut and made him cry. It followed another funny teaser video that Leithauser shared last month in which he got beaten up by actor/writer Ethan Hawke. That led to the new song “Here They Come,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Don’t Check the Score” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week) as well as another funny teaser video for the album, this one featuring actress Sienna Miller.

In October, Leithauser also wrote an essay for us about why he was voting for Joe Biden.

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser “Fall Mixer” U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

