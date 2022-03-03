Kevin Morby Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track “This Is a Photograph”
This Is a Photograph Due Out May 13 via Dead Oceans
Mar 03, 2022
Photography by Chantal Anderson
Kevin Morby has announced the release of a new studio album, This Is a Photograph, which will be out on May 13 via Dead Oceans. In addition to announcing a world tour, Morby has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Chantal Anderson-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates and the album’s tracklist/cover art.
The new album features production by Sam Cohen, as well as musical contributions from Nick Kinsey, Oliver Hill, Cassandra Jenkins, Tim Heidecker, and Alia Shawkat.
“Sam Cohen and I wanted to throw everything at the wall with this one,” states Morby in a press release. “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”
Morby’s previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.
Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.
This Is a Photograph Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. This Is A Photograph
3. A Random Act Of Kindness
4. Bittersweet, TN
5. Disappearing
6. A Coat Of Butterflies
7. Rock Bottom
8. Forever Inside A Picture
9. Five Easy Pieces
10. Stop Before I Cry
11. It’s Over
12. Goodbye To Good Times
Kevin Morby 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
Sat. May 21 - Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal
Sun. May 22 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore
Mon. May 23 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Tue. May 24 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
Wed. May 25 - Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche
Thu. May 26 - Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
Sat. May 28 - London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park
Sun. May 29 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Mon. May 30 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Tue. May 31 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Wed. Jun. 1 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
Fri. Jun. 3- Angers, FR @ Levitation
Sat. Jun. 4 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
Mon. Jun. 5 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef
Sun. Jul. 3 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer
Mon. Jul. 4 - Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano
Wed. Jul. 6 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
Thu. Jul. 7 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Fri. Jul. 8 - Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
Sat. Jul. 9 - Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival
Mon. Jul. 11 - Vienna, AT @ WUK
Tue. Jul. 12 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
Wed. Jul. 13 - Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
Fri. Jul. 15 - Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
Sun. Aug. 21 - Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk
Mon. Aug. 22 - Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
Wed. Aug. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset
Sat. Aug. 27 - Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
Mon. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
Wed. Aug. 31 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Sat. Sept. 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Sun. Sept. 4 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
Mon. Sept. 5 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
Tue. Sept. 6 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
Wed. Sept. 7 - Dublin, IE @ Academy
Wed. Sept. 28 - Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *
Thu. Sept. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
Sat. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *
Mon. Oct. 3 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
Wed. Oct. 5 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
Mon. Oct. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
Tue. Oct. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *
Wed. Oct. 12 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *
Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *
Sat. Oct. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
Sun. Oct. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
Tue. Oct. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *
Thu. Oct. 20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
Fri. Oct. 21 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
Sat. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
Mon. Oct. 24 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
Tue. Oct. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %
Wed. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall %
Fri. Oct. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %
Sat. Oct. 29 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %
Mon. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %
Tue. Nov. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
Wed. Nov. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %
Thu. Nov. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %
Sat. Nov. 5 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
Sun. Nov. 6 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %
Tue. Nov. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %
Thu. Nov. 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
Fri. Nov. 11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox %
Sat. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %
* w/ Cassandra Jenkins
% w/ Coco
