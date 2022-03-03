News

Kevin Morby Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Title Track “This Is a Photograph” This Is a Photograph Due Out May 13 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Chantal Anderson



Kevin Morby has announced the release of a new studio album, This Is a Photograph, which will be out on May 13 via Dead Oceans. In addition to announcing a world tour, Morby has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Chantal Anderson-directed video below, along with the full list of tour dates and the album’s tracklist/cover art.

The new album features production by Sam Cohen, as well as musical contributions from Nick Kinsey, Oliver Hill, Cassandra Jenkins, Tim Heidecker, and Alia Shawkat.

“Sam Cohen and I wanted to throw everything at the wall with this one,” states Morby in a press release. “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

Morby’s previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.

This Is a Photograph Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. This Is A Photograph

3. A Random Act Of Kindness

4. Bittersweet, TN

5. Disappearing

6. A Coat Of Butterflies

7. Rock Bottom

8. Forever Inside A Picture

9. Five Easy Pieces

10. Stop Before I Cry

11. It’s Over

12. Goodbye To Good Times

Kevin Morby 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sat. May 21 - Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

Sun. May 22 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

Mon. May 23 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. May 24 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

Wed. May 25 - Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

Thu. May 26 - Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

Sat. May 28 - London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

Sun. May 29 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon. May 30 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Tue. May 31 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Wed. Jun. 1 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Fri. Jun. 3- Angers, FR @ Levitation

Sat. Jun. 4 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

Mon. Jun. 5 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef

Sun. Jul. 3 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

Mon. Jul. 4 - Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

Wed. Jul. 6 - Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Thu. Jul. 7 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Fri. Jul. 8 - Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

Sat. Jul. 9 - Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

Mon. Jul. 11 - Vienna, AT @ WUK

Tue. Jul. 12 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

Wed. Jul. 13 - Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

Fri. Jul. 15 - Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

Sun. Aug. 21 - Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

Mon. Aug. 22 - Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

Wed. Aug. 24 - Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

Sat. Aug. 27 - Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Mon. Aug. 28 - Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Wed. Aug. 31 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Sept. 3 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sept. 4 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Mon. Sept. 5 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Tue. Sept. 6 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Sept. 7 - Dublin, IE @ Academy

Wed. Sept. 28 - Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

Thu. Sept. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

Sat. Oct. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

Mon. Oct. 3 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

Wed. Oct. 5 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

Mon. Oct. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

Tue. Oct. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

Wed. Oct. 12 - Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

Sun. Oct. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

Thu. Oct. 20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Fri. Oct. 21 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

Mon. Oct. 24 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

Tue. Oct. 25 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 26 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

Fri. Oct. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

Sat. Oct. 29 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

Mon. Oct. 31 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

Tue. Nov. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

Wed. Nov. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

Thu. Nov. 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

Sat. Nov. 5 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

Sun. Nov. 6 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

Tue. Nov. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

Thu. Nov. 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

Fri. Nov. 11 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

Sat. Nov. 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* w/ Cassandra Jenkins

% w/ Coco

