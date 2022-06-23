 Kevin Morby Performs “This is a Photograph” and “Beautiful Strangers” on “Jimmy Kimmel” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 23rd, 2022  
Kevin Morby Performs “This is a Photograph” and “Beautiful Strangers” on “Jimmy Kimmel”

This Is a Photograph Out Now via Dead Oceans

Jun 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by ABC/Randy Holmes
Last night, Kevin Morby made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed the song “This Is a Photograph,” from his newest album of the same name. Morby also performed his 2016 song “Beautiful Strangers,” which was written in the wake of mass shootings in Paris and Orlando, as a web-exclusive which is accepting donations to Everytown for Gun Safety. View the performances below.

This Is a Photograph came out in May via Dead Oceans. His previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him.

