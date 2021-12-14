 Kevin Morby Shares Cover of Bill Fay’s “I Hear You Calling” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021  
Subscribe

Kevin Morby Shares Cover of Bill Fay’s “I Hear You Calling”

Bill Fay’s Still Some Light Part 1 Due Out January 14, 2022 via Dead Oceans

Dec 13, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Kevin Morby has shared a cover of the 1971 Bill Fay song “I Hear You Calling.” It is the second single release in a series of upcoming 7-inch singles which feature other musicians covering Fay’s work, following Steve Gunn’s cover of “Dust Filled Room.” A two-part reissue of Fay’s Still Some Light was previously announced, with the first part being released on January 14, 2022 via Dead Oceans, along with the 7-inch singles of the Gunn and Morby covers. Listen to Morby’s cover below.

In October, Morby shared the song “Virginia Beach,” a collaboration with Hamilton Leithauser. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent