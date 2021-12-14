Kevin Morby Shares Cover of Bill Fay’s “I Hear You Calling”
Bill Fay’s Still Some Light Part 1 Due Out January 14, 2022 via Dead Oceans
Kevin Morby has shared a cover of the 1971 Bill Fay song “I Hear You Calling.” It is the second single release in a series of upcoming 7-inch singles which feature other musicians covering Fay’s work, following Steve Gunn’s cover of “Dust Filled Room.” A two-part reissue of Fay’s Still Some Light was previously announced, with the first part being released on January 14, 2022 via Dead Oceans, along with the 7-inch singles of the Gunn and Morby covers. Listen to Morby’s cover below.
In October, Morby shared the song “Virginia Beach,” a collaboration with Hamilton Leithauser. It was one of our Songs of the Week.
