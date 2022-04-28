News

Kevin Morby Shares Video for New Single “A Random Act of Kindness” This Is a Photograph Due Out May 13 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Chantal Anderson



Kevin Morby has shared a video for his new single, “A Random Act of Kindness.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, This Is a Photograph, which will be out on May 13 via Dead Oceans. View the Christopher Good-directed video below.

In a press release, Morby states: “In ‘A Random Act Of Kindness’ I set out to write a song where each line could be interpreted in two completely different ways. For example; when I sing the words ’out of trust…’ it could be heard as either I have lost my sense of trust in something or that I am committing an act with trust as my motive. It’s a song about the menacing nature of the sun rising during a dark time in one’s life only to further illuminate their pain and suffering—and how during these periods it is often the selfless acts of strangers that keeps a person going.

“Sonically I am so proud and surprised by where we ended up with this one. Producer Sam Cohen and I had set out to make a sort of windows-down-mid-tempo-cruiser and somehow, with weeks of exploration, made a sonic rocket ship that shoots you out into outer space over the course of four minutes. Enjoy!”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, Morby shared the song “This Is a Photograph,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the album track “Rock Bottom.”

Morby’s previous studio album, Sundowner, came out in 2020 via Dead Oceans.

Read our interview with Morby on his 2017 album City Music, along with our City Music Track-by-Track interview with him..

