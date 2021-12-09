News

All





Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Announce New EP, Share Video for New Song “B-Side” Texas Moon Due Out February 18 via Dead Oceans in Partnership with Columbia / Night Time Stories Ltd.

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced a new collaborative EP, Texas Moon, which will be out on February 18, 2022 via Dead Oceans in Partnership with Columbia / Night Time Stories Ltd. They have also shared a video for a track off the new EP, “B-Side.” The Philip Andelman-directed video was shot in J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Austin, Texas. View it below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” state Khruangbin of the EP in a press release. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?” The band’s Laura Lee adds, regarding the EP’s music: “It’s like a short story. And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”

Last year, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges shared their first collaborative EP, Texas Sun.

Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out last year. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here. Bridges’ most recent album, Gold-Diggers Sound, came out earlier this year via Columbia. Read our interview with him on the album.

Texas Moon Tracklist:

1. Doris

2. B-Side

3. Chocolate Hills

4. Father Father

5. Mariella

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.