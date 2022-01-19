Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Share New Song “Chocolate Hills”
Texas Moon Due Out February 18 via Dead Oceans in Partnership with Columbia / Night Time Stories Ltd.
Jan 19, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have shared a new song, “Chocolate Hills.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming collaborative EP, Texas Moon, which will be out on February 18 via Dead Oceans in Partnership with Columbia / Night Time Stories Ltd. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the EP last December, the track “B-Side” was shared. In 2020, Khruangbin and Bridges shared their first collaborative EP, Texas Sun.
Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here. Bridges’ most recent album, Gold-Diggers Sound, came out last year via Columbia. Read our interview with him on the album.
