Thursday, July 9th, 2020  
Khruangbin Remix Beck’s “No Distraction” For His Birthday

The GRAMMY-winner Turned 50

Jul 09, 2020 By Samantha Small
Beck turned 50...yesterday. And to carry on the celebration of the legendary songwriter, Texas psych-rock trio, Khruangbin, gifted the seven-time GRAMMY-winner with a funky remix of his deep cut “No Distraction.” Listen to the track below. 

The track hails from Beck’s 2017 album Colors, which was lauded as the Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for the GRAMMY’s of that year.

Done away are the swaggy riffs and drum stick hits of the original track. Now, the song is reimagined into a slower, more psychedelic tune with a chilled-out bass and Beck’s vocals gliding across the track in a distant echo. 

Recently, Beck shared an acoustic solo cover of Chris Bell’s “I Am the Cosmos,” and Khruangbin shared “Pelota” a track from their recently released album Mordechai, from Dead Oceans, in association with Night Time Stories.

Beck released a new album, Hyperspace, last November via Capitol Records. Seven of Hyperspace’s 11 songs feature co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams.

In November we posted our review of Hyperspace and you can read that here.

