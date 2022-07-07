 Khruangbin Share Cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s “Green Onions” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Khruangbin Share Cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s “Green Onions”

Out Now via Amazon Music

Jul 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Khruangbin have shared a cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s 1962 R&B instrumental song “Green Onions” in commemoration of its 60th anniversary. The cover features Brooklyn-based DJ and composer Quantic, and is out now as an Amazon Original single. Listen below.

Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here.

