Khruangbin Share Cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s “Green Onions”
Out Now via Amazon Music
Khruangbin have shared a cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s 1962 R&B instrumental song “Green Onions” in commemoration of its 60th anniversary. The cover features Brooklyn-based DJ and composer Quantic, and is out now as an Amazon Original single. Listen below.
Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- True Romance [4K UHD] (Review) —
- Khruangbin Share Cover of Booker T. & The M.G.’s “Green Onions” (News) — Khruangbin
- Premiere: MCK Shares New Track and Video, “Tunnel Vision” (News) — MCK
- Oliver Sim of The xx Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour Dates, Shares New Song “GMT” (News) — Oliver Sim, The xx, Jamie xx
- The Cult Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Give Me Mercy” (News) — The Cult
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.