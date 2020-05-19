News

Khruangbin Share Video for New Song “So We Won’t Forget” Mordechai Due Out June 26 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories





Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin are releasing a new album, Mordechai, on June 26 via Dead Oceans, in association with Night Time Stories. Now they have shared another new song from it, “So We Won’t Forget,” via a video for the track. Scott Dungate directed the touching and cinematic video. Watch it below.

Khruangbin had this to say about the song in a joint press statement: “Memory is a powerful thing. Now more than ever it’s important to tell the people you love that you love them, so that they don’t forget.”

Previously Khruangbin shared Mordechai’s first single, “Time (You and I),” via a video for the song. “Time (You and I)” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Khruangbin consists of bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson. Whereas previously the band were more instrumental in nature, Mordechai finds them embracing vocals prominently on most songs on the album. In terms of full-lengths, Mordechai follows 2018’s Con Todo El Mundo and 2015’s debut, The Universe Smiles Upon You. Although, earlier this year they released Texas Sun, a collaborative EP with Leon Bridges. Mordechai was recorded at the band’s farmhouse studio in Burton, Texas.

