Khruangbin Share Videos for “Dearest Alfred” and a Knxwledge Remix of the Song

Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin have shared two new videos for their song “Dearest Alfred,” taken from their most recent album Mordechai—one for the album version, and one for a new Knxwledge remix of the song, retitled “Dearest Alfred (MyJoy).” Both videos were created by The Kennedys, an internship program at creative agency Wieden+Kennedy London. Eight participants from the UK shot, edited, and animated footage from their homes, and the footage used for the album version video was subsequently visually “remixed” for the Knxwledge remix video. You can watch both videos below.

Knxwledge speaks about his remix for “Dearest Alfred” in a press release: “I love doing remixes so I approached it like everything else. I try to smooth it out while making it as hard hitting as possible.” On Khruangbin, he adds, “I'm just a fan like everyone else. They are so unique; the sound they have just resonates with the sounds I grew up loving and most influenced by. Beautiful progressions with perfect minimal, yet so powerful, lyrics. What more can you ask for?”

Bassist Laura Lee Ochoa speaks on her band’s collaboration with The Kennedys: “In a year where communication has a new spin of importance and focus has been put on the postal service, we wanted to make a video highlighting that sentiment for a song based on letters my grandfather sent to his brother. Working with The Kennedys, we were able to highlight these feelings from a variety of perspectives and through a variety of mediums—which felt important to the project. I've been a big fan of The Kennedys since working at W+K, as it gives creatives that lack work experience a chance to gain some amidst the beautiful chaos of real agency life, and feel extremely proud for the opportunity to work with them on such a meaningful project. Our Zoom call with them presenting us their ideas for the video was one of my favorite moments of quarantine—I felt incredibly inspired and humbled. This project ended up being two-fold: the original video for ‘Dearest Alfred’ and a remixed video for the remix of ‘Dearest Alfred’ by Knxwledge. I love what we made together.”

Mordechai was released last year on Dead Oceans, and made it to #41 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It features the songs “Time (You and I)” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “So We Won’t Forget” (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “Pelota.”

Check out our interview with Khruangbin, which was originally published in our current print issue (Issue 67) back in September of last year.

