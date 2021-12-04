Kids on a Crime Spree Share Video for New Song “All Things Fade”
Fall In Love Not In Line Due Out January 21, 2022 via Slumberland
Kids on a Crime Spree have shared a video for their new song “All Things Fade.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Fall In Love Not In Line, which will be out on January 21, 2022 via Slumberland. Watch the Christina Riley-directed video below.
Last month, the band shared a video for the album track “When Can I See You Again?”
