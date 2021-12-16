 Killer Mike Joins Elijah Wood and Other Lord of the Rings Cast for 20th Anniversary Rap on “Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 16th, 2021  
Killer Mike Joins Elijah Wood and Other Lord of the Rings Cast for 20th Anniversary Rap on “Colbert”

Features Method Man, Jon Batiste, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, and More

Dec 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone
To honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed LOTR diehard, created a rap video tribute titled “#1 Trilly.” The video features Killer Mike of Run the Jewels, Method Man, Jon Batiste, and Anna Kendrick, as well as Lord of the Rings cast members Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving. Watch below.

Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out last year via Jewel Runners/BMG.

