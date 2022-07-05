 Killer Mike Shares Video for New Young Thug Collaboration “Run” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 5th, 2022  
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Young Thug Collaboration “Run”

Video Featuring Opening Monologue By Dave Chappelle

Jul 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Killer Mike of Run the Jewels has shared a video for his new single “Run,” a collaboration with Young Thug. The video features an opening monologue by Dave Chappelle, and during Young Thug’s verse, a flag is displayed featuring the slogan “Free Thug, Protect Black Art, Free Gunna.” Young Thug is currently in jail after his May 9 arrest on charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. View the Adrian Villagomez-directed video below.

“Run” is Killer Mike’s first solo music since the release of his 2012 album, R.A.P. Music.

Run the Jewels’ most recent album, RTJ4, came out in 2020 via Jewel Runners/BMG.

