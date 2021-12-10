News

Kim Gordon, J Mascis, and BNH Deluxe Share New Songs for Sub Pop Singles Club Gordon and Mascis Share “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy” and BNH Deluxe Shares “Earth is Somewhere Out There” and “Turntable”





Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) and J Mascis (of Dinosaur Jr.), along with electronic artist BNH Deluxe (aka John Stephen RePass), have shared new songs as a part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6. Gordon and Mascis have shared the songs “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy,” while RePass has shared “Earth is Somewhere Out There” and “Turntable.” Listen to them all below.

The new release marks Gordon and Mascis’ first ever official collaborative music release. “Abstract Blues” was originally written and performed by the duo in 2020 for SMooCH, a benefit for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

RePass states in a press release regarding his single: “All I can say is that deep places within my heart and mind were the birthplaces of these two songs. I have grown, learned and have flipped many pages of my life since writing these, these songs hold immense value and memories to me. I’m so happy that this single is all of yours’ now. I recommend you listen with your mind wide open, and I recommend you feel along to it.”

Gordon’s debut solo album, No Home Record, came out in 2019 on Matador. It features the songs “Sketch Artist,” “Air BnB,” and “Hungry Baby.” Last week, she shared the song “Grass Jeans” to benefit Fund Texas Choice.

Mascis’ most recent solo album, Elastic Days, came out in 2018 via Sub Pop. You can read our interview with him on the album here. The most recent Dinosaur Jr. studio album, Sweep It Into Space, came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar.

