Kim Gordon Shares New Video for “Hungry Baby” Starring Her Daughter Coco Gordon-Moore
No Home Record Out Now via Matador
Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) has shared a new video for her song “Hungry Baby,” taken from her debut solo album, No Home Record. The video stars Gordon’s daughter Coco-Gordon Moore and was directed by Clara Balzary. You can watch it below.
Balzary speaks about the video in a press release: “I came up with the idea for the video after listening to ‘Hungry Baby’ on a 2020 angst fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood. Coco is an amazing performer, and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet + empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding. The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn’t have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft.”
No Home Record came out back in 2019 on Matador. It features the songs “Sketch Artist” and “Air BnB.”
