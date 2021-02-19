News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Pleura” L.W. Due Out Next Friday on Caroline/Flightless





Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just announced the release of their seventeenth album, entitled L.W. The band refers to it as a companion piece to their previous studio album, K.G., and it will be out next Friday (Feb. 26) on Caroline/Flightless. In addition to this announcement, they have shared a video for a song from the album, “Pleura.” The video, which features the band performing live, was directed by frequent King Gizzard collaborator John Angus Stewart of PHC Films. Check it out below, along with the cover art and tracklist for the album.

Created last year during lockdown, frontman Stu Mackenzie states in a press release that the process of creating the album was a way for the band to “reset our brains, and try to figure out how to do a different thing.” Mackenzie adds: “We're actually probably not as considered as people think that we are. I’m always just trying to be in the band that I want to be in. But I’m also trying to be the band that I wish I could follow as a fan; so we’re both of those things at the same time. And I think that’s where my decision making lies: I’m always asking, what is the most fun thing we can do? If there’s a strategy at all, then it’s that.”

Stewart talks a bit about the video in a press release, stating: “I think a true document of live music shouldn’t rely entirely on editing. There is something that happens with the way we perceive images, if something ‘live’ is too produced, your mind sort of loses interest. With this format, we wanted to leave the editing up to the viewer. The decision of who to look at, and at what time determines each individual viewing experience. With each watch your experience will be completely different, which mirrors Gizzard’s experience playing the song live. The process is the same, yet the result is different.”

The band previously released the songs “If Not Now, Then When?” and “O.N.E.” from the upcoming album. K.G. came out in November of last year on Flightless, concurrently released with a live album, Live in San Francisco ’16, which came out on ATO.

L.W. Tracklist:

1. If Not Now, Then When?

2. O.N.E.

3. Pleura

4. Supreme Ascemdancy

5. Static Electricity

6. East West Link

7. Ataraxia

8. See Me

9. K.G.L.W.

