King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “O.N.E.” K.G. and Live in S.F. ’16 Out Now via Flightless and ATO, Respectively





Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just shared a video for their new song “O.N.E.” via a video for it. Alex Mclarren directed and edited the video. You can watch it below.

Mclarren had this to say about the video in a press release: “The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes. I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020. All video of the band was shot by Ambrose during the second lockdown restrictions and I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period.”

The song follows “If Not Now, Then When?,” another new song the band shared in December. “O.N.E.” is said to be taken from their yet to be announced new album. Frontman Stu Mackenzie had this to say about rumors surrounding its release: “King Gizzard’s new album (y’all know what it’s called) is definitely not coming out in February.”

In November, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released two new albums—K.G., a studio album out on Flightless, and Live in S.F ’16 , a live album out on ATO.

