King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “The Dripping Tap” Omnium Gatherum Due Out March 22 via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced the release of a new studio album, Omnium Gatherum. It is the band’s first double album, and it will be out on March 22 via KGLW. They have also shared the album’s lead single, the 18-minute “The Dripping Tap.” Check it out below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, band member Stu Mackenzie elaborates on the creation of the new album: “This recording session felt significant. Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown. Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because (I think) it’s going to change the way we write and record music—at least for a while…. A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period.’ It feels good.”

The band’s previous studio album, Butterfly 3000, came out last June via KGLW.

