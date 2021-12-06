News

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Announce Remix Album, Share Two New Remixes Butterfly 3001 Due Out January 21, 2022 via KGLW

Photography by Carolyn Hawkins



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced the release of a new remix album. The album, Butterfly 3001, will consist of dance remixes of songs from their most recent studio album, Butterfly 3000. The band has shared two songs from the upcoming album: a “Neu Butterfly” remix by Peaches and a “Shanghai” dub by The Scientist. Listen to both songs and check out the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

King Gizzard’s Joey Walker states in a press release: “We’ve put off doing a remix album for a long time. Maybe it was conscious, maybe it wasn’t. But it’s happening now. That’s not to say that Butterfly 3000 makes the most sense to remix. It might seem like the obvious one, but it’s not. Yes it’s electronic. But so is a fridge. Have you tried to dance to Butterfly? It’s hard. It ties your shoelaces together. It’s duplicitous in its simplicity. But Butterfly 3001 expands on this. It also deviates and obliterates. We’re honored to have such esteemed people go to work on these songs. We hope you love this album as much as we do. See you in DA CLUB!!!”

Peaches adds: “I wanted to make this remix sound like a lizard. Slippery wet and scaly dry. Something that wiggles through wide open spaces…with slits for eyeballs…. And danceable.”

The Scientist states: “I’ve always enjoyed being able to apply my dub mixing techniques to music outside of the typical ‘reggae mold.’ The music of KGLW, and specifically the song ‘Shanghai,’ provided me with the perfect landscape to be able to create something sonically rich and exciting for the listener. KGLW fans and dub-reggae fans, alike, will enjoy this song very much.”

Butterfly 3000 came out in June on KGLW. Read our interview with frontman Stu Mackenzie on the album.

Butterfly 3001 Tracklist:

1. Black Hot Soup (DJ Shadow “My Own Reality” Re-Write)

2. Shanghai (The Scientist Dub)

3. Shanghai (Deaton Chris Anthony Remix)

4. Dreams (Yu Su Instrumental Mix)

5. Blue Morpho (Donato Dozzy Remix)

6. Blue Morpho (VRIL Remix)

7. Blue Morpho (Ciel’s Fluttering Dub)

8. Blue Morpho (ZANDOLI II remix)

9. Catching Smoke (DāM-FunK Instrumental Re-Freak)

10. Ya Love (Flaming Lips’ Fascinating Haircut Re-Do)

11. Ya Love (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

12. Ya Love (Héctor Oaks playing w/ Fire Mix)

13. 2.02 Killer Year (Bullant’s Fuck Mike Love Remix)

14. Yours (Fred P Journey Mix)

15. Butterfly 3000 (Terry Tracksuit Remix)

16. Neu Butterfly 3000 (Peaches Remix)

17. Catching Smoke (4am Wack Rmx By Hieroglyphic Being) *

18. Blue Morpho (Mall Grab Remix) *

19. Dreams (Peaking Lights Trancedellic Macrodosing Mix) *

20. Interior People (Confidence Man Remix) *

21. Catching Smoke (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix) *

*= available on digital release only

