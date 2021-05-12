News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Second New Album of 2021 Butterfly 3000 Due Out June 11 via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a new album, Butterfly 3000, which is their second album of 2021. Butterfly 3000 is due out June 11 via the band’s own KGLW label. And that’s all the information they have shared. No advance singles will be released and the album cover and tracklist will not be revealed until the album is out.

In February the prolific band released their first album of 2021, L.W., on Caroline/Flightless. Butterfly 3000 is the band’s 18th studio album.

A press release describes the album as such: “Butterfly 3000 might be their most fearless leap into the unknown yet; a suite of 10 songs that all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers, before being fashioned into addictive, optimistic and utterly seductive dream-pop by the six-piece. The album sounds simultaneously like nothing they’ve ever done before, and thoroughly, unmistakeably Gizz, down to its climactic neon psych-a-tronic flourish. This is undoubtedly the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.”

The album’s cover art is described as “a cross-eyed autostereogram created by long-time collaborator Jason Galea.”

In November, 2020, the band released another studio album, K.G., on Flightless, concurrently released with a live album, Live in San Francisco ’16, which came out on ATO.

