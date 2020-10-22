News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Two New Albums, Share New Song “Automation” K.G. and Live In S.F. ’16 Both Due Out November 20





Prolific Melbourne psych-rock adventurers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced two new album: K.G. (a new studio album) and Live In S.F. ’16 (a live album). They have shared the new song “Automation” from the former. Both albums are due out November 20, with K.G. a self-release and Live In S.F. ’16 out via ATO. Check out “Automation” below, followed by each album’s tracklist and cover art.

K.G. includes three songs already shared this year: “Honey,” “Some of Us,” and “Straws in the Wind.” It is said to be a sequel of sorts to 2017’s Flying Microtonal Banana.

“FMB was one of the purest and most enjoyable recording experiences we’ve had, and the ideas just kept coming,” says the band’s Stu Mackenzie in a press release. “But we didn’t think we would play it live as the music dictated a new medium that requires different instruments, new flight cases and so. It was a liberating studio-based experiment which surprisingly translated seamlessly and spawned some of favorite songs to play live.”

In April they released the Chunky Shrapnel live album and concert film. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s last studio album, Infest the Rats’ Nest, which was a thrash metal record, was released in 2019 via ATO (read our review here). It came out only five months after the release of their previous studio album, Fishing for Fishies. The band released five studio albums in 2017, but took 2018 off in terms of putting out new albums (although they did reissue some earlier records).

“Ten years ago I was 19 and older peers that I looked up to were telling me that music was something you did for a few years, then give up and get a job,” says MacKenzie in the press release. “That was really depressing to me because I was having so much fun, living hedonistically and finding my way. Because I’d picked up a guitar quite late I was playing catch-up to all my friends, so it felt like I had a three or four year window before I was going to be pushed off a cliff. It literally felt like creative death was imminent. So I never foresaw this as a career. God no. And I’ve still managed to avoid getting a job.”

Read our review of Chunky Shrapnel.

K.G. Tracklist:

01 K.G.L.W.

02 Automation

03 Minimum Brain Size

04 Straws in the Wind

05 Some of Us

06 Ontology

07 Intrasport

08 Oddlife

09 Honey

10 The Hungry Wolf of Fate

Live in S.F. ’16 Tracklist:

01 Robot Stop

02 Hot Water

03 Big Fig Wasp

04 Gamma Knife

05 People-Vultures

06 Trapdoor

07 I’m in Your Mind

08 I’m Not in Your Mind

09 Cellophane

10 I’m in Your Mind Fuzz

11 The River

12 Evil Death Roll

13 Head On/Pill

