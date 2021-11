News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce World Tour Butterfly 3000 Out Now via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a 2022 worldwide tour in support of their latest album, Butterfly 3000. The band will kick off the tour at Lollapalooza in Argentina, and will also be playing other festivals, such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona. Supporting acts for the tour will be Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Leah Senior, DJ Crenshaw, and The Murlocs. View the full list of dates below.

Butterfly 3000 came out in June on KGLW. Read our interview with frontman Stu Mackenzie on the album.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates:

Sat. Mar. 19 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Sat. Mar. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Sun. Mar. 27 - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

Sun. April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %

Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $

Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $

Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $

Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue. May 31 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Wed. June 1 - Athens, Greece @ Gagarin 205

Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City

Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival

Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park

Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress

Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air)

Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne

Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

Fri. Aug. 12 - Val de Bagnes, CH @ Rocklette, Palp Festival

Thu. Aug. 18 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival

Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party

Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS*

Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*

Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History*

Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*

Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

% w/ Amyl and the Sniffers, SPELLLING, Dj Crenshaw

$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw

* w/ Leah Senior

# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior

