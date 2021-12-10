 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release Live Album, Share Video for “Robot Stop + Hot Water” (Live) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 10th, 2021  
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Release Live Album, Share Video for “Robot Stop + Hot Water” (Live)

Live at Levitation Out Now via The Reverberation Appreciation Society

Dec 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new live album, Live at Levitation, out now via The Reverberation Appreciation Society. It is the fourth installment in the Reverberation Appreciation Society’s “Live at Levitation” series, and is available on vinyl in four different colorways, each limited to 2000 copies. Listen to the album and view a newly-released live video of the band performing the songs “Robot Stop” and “Hot Water” below.

The band’s newest studio album, Butterfly 3000, came out in June via KGLW. Last week, the band announced a remix album, Butterfly 3001, sharing a “Neu Butterfly” remix by Peaches and a “Shanghai” dub by The Scientist. It will be out on January 21, 2022 via KGLW.

Read our interview with frontman Stu Mackenzie on Butterfly 3000.

