King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Share Video for DJ Shadow Remix of “Black Hot Soup” Butterfly 3001 Due Out January 21 via KGLW





Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a video for the newly released DJ Shadow remix of “Black Hot Soup” from the band’s previous studio album, Butterfly 3000. The remix, dubbed the “DJ Shadow ‘My Own Reality’ Re-Write,” is the latest release from King Gizzard’s upcoming remix album, Butterfly 3001. Watch the John Angus Stewart-directed video, which stars Australian radio personality John Safran, below.

In a press release, Stewart elaborates on the new video: “‘Black Hot Soup’ is an almost perfect way to describe the world as we know it in the present. A bubbling, thick, sticky, confusing angry place that seems to be made for generations long past. Therefore I wanted to portray a character somehow revelling in the chaos, dancing on the ashes of society. There is an inherent freedom watching someone hitting bottom so hard with a smile. To me it’s a non cynical representation of expression through music! As DJ Shadow fully reworked ‘Black Hot Soup’ I cast John Safran to fully re-work the song again within a performance. Calling it a dance is a stretch, I’d call it more of a full body dry heave.”

Previously, the band shared a Peaches remix of “Neu Butterfly” and a “Shanghai” dub by The Scientist upon the announcement of Butterfly 3001. Butterfly 3000 came out in June on KGLW. Read our interview with frontman Stu Mackenzie on the album.

