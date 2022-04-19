King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for Jazzy New Song “Kepler-22b”
Omnium Gatherum Due Out This Friday via KGLW
Apr 19, 2022
Photography by Jason Galea
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are releasing a new album, Omnium Gatherum, this Friday via KGLW. Now they have shared another song from the album, the jazzy “Kepler-22b,” via an animated video for it. Alex McLaren and Sean McAnulty directed and animated the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“Kepler-22b” samples “Yemaya One,” by Australian jazz pianist Barney Mcall.
“I actually found Barney’s record at a store in New York,” says King Gizzard’s Cook Craig in a press release. “I hadn’t heard any of his stuff before, but remember putting it on and being blown away straight up. I remember thinking damn this is literally a sampler’s dream. It took me a while before I actually realized he was from Melbourne too. I guess it’s funny like that, sometimes you gotta travel halfway around the world to discover an inspiring piece of music made by someone who probably lives on the same block as you.”
McLaren had this to say about the video: “Sean and I wanted to have a mix of different animation styles. The initial aesthetic inspiration was taken from classic abstract painted jazz album covers, then fused with a Cruise ship aesthetic that came to us once Ambrose sent some reference footage through of the band in longing around in Hawaiian shirts.”
Previously King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard shared the album’s first two singles: “The Dripping Tap” and “Magenta Mountain.” Their last studio album, Butterfly 3000, came out last June via KGLW.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Tour Dates:
Tues. April 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ?
Wed. April 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ?
Fri. April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sun. April 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn $ SOLD OUT
Tue. April 26 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu $ SOLD OUT
Wed. April 27 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater $ SOLD OUT
Thu. April 28 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club ? SOLD OUT
Sat. April 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Wed. May 4 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
Fri. May 6 - Mexico City, MX @ Quarry Studios
Sun. May 8 - Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, MX @ Loot/Musa
Sat. May 14 - Queretaro, MX@ Jardin Hercules
Sun. May 15 - Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Guanamor
Fri. May 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre & SOLD OUT
Sat. May 21 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor &
Sun. May 22 - Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre & SOLD OUT
Tue. May 24 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall & SOLD OUT
Wed. May 25 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground & SOLD OUT
Thu. May 26 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground &SOLD OUT
Sat. May 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
Tue. May 31 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Wed. June 1 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Fri. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Mon. June 6 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Tue. June 7 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera in the City SOLD OUT
Thu. June 9 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 11 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby Festival
Sun June 12 - Hilvarenbeek NL @ Best Kept Secret
Tue. June 14 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sat. June 18 - Miami, FL @ Space Park &
Sun. July 31 - Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
Tue. Aug. 2 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress √
Wed. Aug. 3 - Šibenik, HR @ St. Michael’s Fortress √
Fri. Aug. 5 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre √
Sun. Aug. 7 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien (Open Air) √
Tue. Aug. 9 - Leipzig, DE @ Parkbühne √
Wed. Aug. 10 - Munich, DE @ Tonhalle √
Fri. Aug. 12 - Sion, CH @ Palp Festival
Sun Aug 14- Helsinki, FIN @ Flow Festival
Wed. Aug. 17 - Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Gueret, FR @ Check-In Party Festival
Sat. Aug. 20 - Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
Sun. Aug. 21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
Tue. Aug. 23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk √
Wed. Aug. 24 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle √
Fri Aug 26- London, UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Málaga, ES @ Canela Party
Sun. Oct. 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater* SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
Thu. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
Mon. Oct. 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 11 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 14 - St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre* SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ RADIUS* SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 16 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple*
Tue. Oct. 18 - Toronto, ON @ History* SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 19 - Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*
Fri. Oct. 21 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*
Sat. Oct. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall* SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf*
Mon. Oct. 24 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*
Wed. Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
Thu. Oct. 27 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *
Mon. Oct. 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
Wed. Nov. 2nd - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater #
$ w/ SPELLLING, DJ Crenshaw
? w/ SPELLLING
& w/ Jess Cornelius
* w/ Leah Senior
# w/ The Murlocs, Leah Senior
√ w/ Grace Cummings
