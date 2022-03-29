News

All





King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Single “Magenta Mountain” Omnium Gatherum Due Out March 22 via KGLW

Photography by Jason Galea



Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a video for their new single, “Magenta Mountain.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming studio album, Omnium Gatherum, which will be out on March 22 via KGLW. View the John Angus Stewart-directed video below.

The band’s Ambrose Kenny-Smith states in a press release: “You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down. He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.”

Upon announcement of the album earlier this month, the band shared the track “The Dripping Tap.” Their previous studio album, Butterfly 3000, came out last June via KGLW.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.