King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “If Not Now, Then When?”
K.G. and Live in S.F. ’16 Out Now via Flightless and ATO, Respectively
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just shared a video for their new song “If Not Now, Then When?” The animated video was directed by Dr. D Foothead. You can watch it below.
Dr. D Foothead speaks about the concept behind the video in a press release: “The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world. What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”
Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released two new albums—K.G., a studio album out on Flightless, and Live in S.F ’16, a live album out on ATO.
