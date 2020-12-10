 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “If Not Now, Then When?” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, December 10th, 2020  
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “If Not Now, Then When?”

K.G. and Live in S.F. ’16 Out Now via Flightless and ATO, Respectively

Dec 10, 2020 By Joey Arnone
Melbourne-based psych-rock group King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have just shared a video for their new song “If Not Now, Then When?” The animated video was directed by Dr. D Foothead. You can watch it below.

Dr. D Foothead speaks about the concept behind the video in a press release: “The song made me consider how individual action or inaction affects the world. What happens when our repressed pain, darkness and confusion manifest and influence our surroundings and relationships? I wanted to explore the journey of a character who has neglected their inner shadow, and how this energy manifests physically and becomes a force of its own.”

Last month, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released two new albums—K.G., a studio album out on Flightless, and Live in S.F ’16, a live album out on ATO.

