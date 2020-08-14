News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Video for New Song “Some of Us” Second New Single of 2020





Melbourne psych-rock adventurers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a new song, “Some of Us,” via a creepy video for it. While usually quite prolific, often releasing multiple albums in one year, it’s only their second single of 2020, following July’s “Honey.” Although in April they released the Chunky Shrapnel live album and concert film. Watch the John Angus Stewart-directed “Some of Us” video below.

The band had this to say about the song on Twitter: “This Cookie penned, Stu sung song came together early this year as the world was slowly descending into madness, but before it was truly on fire. Can't wait to show y’all some more tunes before we go down in flames.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s last studio album, Infest the Rats’ Nest, which was a thrash metal record, was released in 2019 via ATO (read our review here). It came out only five months after the release of their previous studio album, Fishing for Fishies. The band released five studio albums in 2017, but took 2018 off in terms of putting out new albums (although they did reissue some earlier records).

Read our review of Chunky Shrapnel.

