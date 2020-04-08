News

King Krule Shares New Live Performance Video and Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Recorded in January at YOYO Paris for Echoes with Jehnney Beth





South London’s Archy Ivan Marshall, better known as punk poet King Krule, performed a live show on January 28 of this year at YOYO Paris for Echoes, a live music performance show for French TV channel Arte that’s hosted by Jehnny Beth of Savages. The concert featured two deep cuts from 2017’s The OOZ and six songs from his third album, Man Alive!, which was released in February via True Panther and Matador. Watch it below.

Most of his North American and European tour has been rescheduled for October thru December 2020 due to COVID-19 (check out the new dates below), but Echoes will broadcast in full on Arte on May 1 and will also include a roundtable hosted by Jehnny Beth. Beth is releasing her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, on May 8 via Caroline.

Previously King Krule shared a self-directed video for the album’s first single “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On.” Then King Krule shared another song from the album, “Alone, Omen 3,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then he shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Cellular,” via an animated video for the track directed by Jamie Wolfe (it was also one of our Songs of the Week).

We previously posted our review of Man Alive! and you can read that here.

Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on The OOZ.

King Krule Tour Dates:

10/13 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

10/14 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

10/15 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/19 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

9/15 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

9/16 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/18 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

9/25 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/26 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

9/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/02 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/04 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/05 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

12/07 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/08 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/13 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

