Kings of Convenience Announce First New Album in 12 Years, Share Video for New Song “Rocky Trail”
Peace or Love Due Out June 18 via EMI
Apr 30, 2021
Photography by Salvo Alibrio
Beloved Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience (Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye) have announced their first new studio album in 12 years, Peace or Love, and shared its first single, “Rocky Trail,” via a video for the song (which is also their first new song in 12 years). Peace or Love is due out June 18 via EMI. Détour directed the video, which seems to have been shot in one take and features the duo and partners/friends in a colorful loft apartment/painter’s studio. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates (including two shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall).
“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” says Øye of “Rocky Trail” in a press release. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”
The duo’s last album was 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. Peace or Love was recorded over the course of five years, in five different cities. The press release says the album “is the sound of two old friends exploring the latest phase of their lives together and finding new ways to capture that elusive magic” and that it features “11 songs about life and love with the alluring beauty, purity, and emotional clarity that you would expect from Kings of Convenience.”
Peace or Love Tracklist:
01. Rumours
02. Rocky Trail
03. Comb My Hair
04. Angel
05. Love Is A Lonely Thing
06. Fever
07. Killers
08. Ask for Help
09. Catholic Country
10. Song About It
11. Washing Machine
Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:
Sep 19 - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway
Sep 21 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Matinee)
Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Evening show)
Oct 18 - Teatro Lope de Vega - Madrid, Spain
Oct 19 - La Rambleta - Valencia, Spain
Oct 21- L’Auditori - Barcelona, Spain
Oct 26 - Teatro Metropolitan - Catania, Italy
Oct 29 - Teatro Manzoni - Bologna, Italy
Nov 1 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy
Mar 15 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
Mar 17 - Theater 11- Zurich, Switzerland
Mar 19 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France
Mar 21 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium
Mar 22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg
Mar 26 - Filadelfiakyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden
May 16 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal
May 18 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal
Jun 7 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany
Jun 14 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany
