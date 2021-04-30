News

Kings of Convenience Announce First New Album in 12 Years, Share Video for New Song “Rocky Trail” Peace or Love Due Out June 18 via EMI

Photography by Salvo Alibrio



Beloved Norwegian folk duo Kings of Convenience (Eirik Glambek Bøe and Erlend Øye) have announced their first new studio album in 12 years, Peace or Love, and shared its first single, “Rocky Trail,” via a video for the song (which is also their first new song in 12 years). Peace or Love is due out June 18 via EMI. Détour directed the video, which seems to have been shot in one take and features the duo and partners/friends in a colorful loft apartment/painter’s studio. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates (including two shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall).

“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” says Øye of “Rocky Trail” in a press release. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”

The duo’s last album was 2009’s Declaration of Dependence. Peace or Love was recorded over the course of five years, in five different cities. The press release says the album “is the sound of two old friends exploring the latest phase of their lives together and finding new ways to capture that elusive magic” and that it features “11 songs about life and love with the alluring beauty, purity, and emotional clarity that you would expect from Kings of Convenience.”

Peace or Love Tracklist:

01. Rumours

02. Rocky Trail

03. Comb My Hair

04. Angel

05. Love Is A Lonely Thing

06. Fever

07. Killers

08. Ask for Help

09. Catholic Country

10. Song About It

11. Washing Machine

Kings of Convenience Tour Dates:

Sep 19 - Grieghallen - Bergen, Norway

Sep 21 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Matinee)

Sept 26 - Royal Festival Hall - London (Evening show)

Oct 18 - Teatro Lope de Vega - Madrid, Spain

Oct 19 - La Rambleta - Valencia, Spain

Oct 21- L’Auditori - Barcelona, Spain

Oct 26 - Teatro Metropolitan - Catania, Italy

Oct 29 - Teatro Manzoni - Bologna, Italy

Nov 1 - Teatro degli Arcimboldi - Milan, Italy

Mar 15 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 17 - Theater 11- Zurich, Switzerland

Mar 19 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, France

Mar 21 - Cirque Royale - Brussels, Belgium

Mar 22 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg

Mar 26 - Filadelfiakyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

May 16 - Coliseu do Porto - Porto, Portugal

May 18 - Coliseum - Lisbon, Portugal

Jun 7 - Admiralspalast - Berlin, Germany

Jun 14 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany

