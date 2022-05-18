News

Kiwi Jr. Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Night Vision” Chopper Due Out August 12 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ben Rayner



Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. have announced the release of their third studio album, Chopper, which will be out on August 12 via Sub Pop. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Night Vision.” View the Laura-Lynn Petrick-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Jeremy Gaudet states in a press release: “Before ‘Night Vision’ was 100% written, just the basic idea of it existing as a Kiwi Jr. song inspired us and set the tone for the record. A lot of the images in the lyrics are of teenagers driving around, trying to make plans, sharing the aux, putting their parents’ car in the ditch, etc. But the idea at the center of the song is that of working up the nerve to make a big decision. Like a boxer getting pumped up before a fight.”

The band’s previous album, Cooler Returns, came out last year via Sub Pop.

Chopper Tracklist:

1. Unspeakable Things

2. Parasite II

3. Clerical Sleep

4. Night Vision

5. The Extra Sees the Film

6. Contract Killers

7. The Sound of Music

8. Downtown Area Blues

9. Kennedy Curse

10. The Masked Singer

