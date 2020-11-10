Kiwi Jr. Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “Cooler Returns”
Cooler Returns Due Out January 22, 2021 on Sub Pop
Nov 10, 2020
Photography by Warren Calbeck
Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. have announced a new album, Cooler Returns, and shared the album’s title track via a video. Cooler Returns will be released on January 22, 2021 through Sub Pop (with the exception of Canada, where it will be released through the band’s Kiwi Club imprint).
Singer Jeremy Gaudet had this to say about the video in a press release: “No one is able to play live shows, so using the latest technology we have replicated the most accurate version possible of what Kiwi Jr. shows once looked like.” Watch the Sean Egerton Foreman-directed video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Kiwi Jr. released their debut album Football Money earlier this year on Persona Non Grata. Cooler Returns is available for pre-order on Sub Pop.
Cooler Returns Tracklist:
1. Tyler
2. Undecided Voters
3. Maid Marian’s Toast
4. Highlights of 100
5. Only Here for a Haircut
6. Cooler Returns
7. Guilty Party
8. Omaha
9. Domino
10. Nashville Wedding
11. Dodger
12. Norma Jean’s Jacket
13. Waiting in Line
