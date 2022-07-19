News

Kiwi Jr. Share New Single “The Extra Sees the Film” Chopper Due Out August 12 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ben Rayner



Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. have shared a lyric video for their new single, “The Extra Sees the Film,” which features the band playing ping-pong. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Chopper, which will be out on August 12 via Sub Pop. View the lyric video below.

Frontman Jeremy Gaudet states in a press release: “This song is quite literally a change of pace for us. It’s more chill and a bit darker than previous Kiwi Jr. recordings. It’s a song about whether or not you’re the hero of your own story, or a smaller part of something bigger. It’s bragging that you’re in a movie and inviting all your friends and family, but when it screens, you’re barely an extra in it. A lot of our songs deal with reckoning, this one in particular. It’s what happens after you’ve told your story and the truth comes out later, and everything unravels.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the album track “Night Vision,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the single “Unspeakable Things,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Cooler Returns, came out last year via Sub Pop.

