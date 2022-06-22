News

Kiwi Jr. Share Video for New Single “Unspeakable Things” Chopper Due Out August 12 via Sub Pop

Photography by Stefan Delmedico



Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. have shared a video for their new single, “Unspeakable Things.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Chopper, which will be out on August 12 via Sub Pop. View the Morgan Waters-directed video below.

Frontman Jeremy Gaudet states in a press release: “People are always trying to sign into my email. What do they think they’re gonna find? The public appetite for dirty laundry is wild. Having moved the world online has not helped. Dan Boeckner had the idea to use the Moog sound for the hook, which was originally on guitar, and that sound brings the song into a sort of new-wave territory that was fun and different for us. We kept referencing the vibe of Michael Mann movies when recording the album, and then Morgan heard this and came up with the idea of making the video look like the movie Heat. Somehow TSN’s Jay Onrait, Jonah from Fucked Up, and comedians Tom Henry and Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll were convinced to cameo in it. We also were wearing these hockey masks filming all day next to a busy road getting a lot of car honks and didn’t realize until much later that we filmed on an actual Friday the 13th.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the album track “Night Vision,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album, Cooler Returns, came out last year via Sub Pop.

