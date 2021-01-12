 Kiwi Jr. Share Video for New Song “Waiting in Line” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, January 12th, 2021  
Subscribe

Kiwi Jr. Share Video for New Song “Waiting in Line”

Cooler Returns Due Out January 22 via Sub Pop

Jan 11, 2021 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. are releasing a new album, Cooler Returns, on January 22 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Waiting in Line,” via a video for it. Laura-Lynn Petrick directed the video. Watch it below.

Singer Jeremy Gaudet had this to say about the video in a press release: “We like the candid and casual approach of director Laura-Lynn's previous videos, including Weyes Blood, Jessica Pratt, Michael Rault, Twist, and she was excited by our idea to wander around downtown Toronto while it was something of a ghost-town.”  

Previously Kiwi Jr. shared the album’s title track “Cooler Returns,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Prior to that they shared the album’s “Undecided Voters.” 

Cooler Returns will be released through Sub Pop worldwide with the exception of Canada, where it will be released through the band’s Kiwi Club imprint. Kiwi Jr. released their debut album Football Money in 2020 on Persona Non Grata.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent