Kiwi Jr. Share Video for New Song “Waiting in Line” Cooler Returns Due Out January 22 via Sub Pop





Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. are releasing a new album, Cooler Returns, on January 22 via Sub Pop. Now they have shared another song from it, “Waiting in Line,” via a video for it. Laura-Lynn Petrick directed the video. Watch it below.

Singer Jeremy Gaudet had this to say about the video in a press release: “We like the candid and casual approach of director Laura-Lynn's previous videos, including Weyes Blood, Jessica Pratt, Michael Rault, Twist, and she was excited by our idea to wander around downtown Toronto while it was something of a ghost-town.”

Previously Kiwi Jr. shared the album’s title track “Cooler Returns,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Prior to that they shared the album’s “Undecided Voters.”

Cooler Returns will be released through Sub Pop worldwide with the exception of Canada, where it will be released through the band’s Kiwi Club imprint. Kiwi Jr. released their debut album Football Money in 2020 on Persona Non Grata.

