Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021  
Kristine Leschper Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Ribbon”

The Opening, or Closing of a Door Due Out March 4, 2022 via ANTI-

Nov 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tyler Borchardt
Kristine Leschper (formerly known as Mothers) has announced the release of her new album, The Opening, or Closing of a Door, which will be out on March 4, 2022 via ANTI-. Leschper has also shared a self-directed video for the album’s lead single, “Ribbon.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Leschper states in a press release: “I found myself wanting to explore love songs, and this is really the framework of The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door. ‘Ribbon’ is a love song that holds a certain tension—it is the taut line of attempting to read the intentions of another, built with imagery of opposing materialities: a knife meets a ribbon, asking for a kind of vulnerability. A suggestion of something new emerging at this intersection.”

She adds, regarding the video: “This was my first experience writing and directing a video, as well as designing and fabricating the set. I wanted to play with the perceived reality or unreality of a space, using an absolute economy of materials. When does an environment begin to lose its ‘realness’ and slip into the imaginary? There’s something interesting in the posturing of lip sync in music videos—I wanted to throw the microphone out of frame, as if to say: this is not a real performance, it is a performance of a performance, it’s pantomime! This is not a table, it is a painting of a table! Objects come and go, shifting between hard and soft, flat and dimensional, in a setting that provides little more than an abstraction of interior space.”

Leschper’s most recent studio album under the Mother moniker was Render Another Ugly Method, released in 2018 via ANTI-.

Read our 2018 Self-Portrait interview with Leschper.

The Opening, or Closing of a Door Tracklist:

1. This Animation
2. Picture Window
3. Figure and I
4. Blue
5. A Drop In That Bucket
6. Writhe and Wrestle
7. Carina
8. Stairwell Song
9. All That You Never Wanted
10. Ribbon
11. Compass
12. The Opening Or Closing Of A Door
13. Thank You

