Kristine Leschper Shares Video for New Single “Picture Window” The Opening, or Closing of a Door Due Out March 4 via ANTI-

Photography by Jon Weary



Kristine Leschper (formerly known as Mothers) has shared a self-directed video for her new single “Picture Window.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, The Opening, or Closing of a Door, which will be out on March 4 via ANTI-. Watch below.

“I was thinking about how effortless it felt to commune with the mysterious as a child, especially in the ‘natural world’ as we call it, as if it is something alien to us,” states Leschper in a press release. “I was thinking about my sister, our shared experiences of childhood, and I wanted to create a sonic environment that felt like that. It was obvious to me that the video should embody the same character of discovery, that it should slow me down, get me out into the world to look for something unfolding, and I settled in on the quiet drama of a stream. I shot time lapse photographs and compiled them into video sequences, a meditation on time or timelessness. The resulting video is uncomplicated, things are constantly changing and yet nothing happens; I spin indefinitely in a circle, a stream bubbles on into eternity.”

Upon announcement of the album last November, Leschper shared the single “Ribbon,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent studio album under the Mother moniker was Render Another Ugly Method, released in 2018 via ANTI-.

Read our 2018 Self-Portrait interview with Leschper.

