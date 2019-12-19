News

All





Kurt Vile Announces First Solo North American Tour in a Decade; Cate Le Bon Supports Stephen Black and Stella Mozgawa Will Also Support





Kurt Vile released a new album, Bottle It In, back in October 2018 via Matador. Now he has announced some new tour dates that will be his first solo North American tour in 10 years. Welsh singer/songwriter/guitarist Cate Le Bon will not only be the support act, but will also collaborate live on stage with Vile. Stephen Black and Stella Mozgawa will also support and collaborate with Vile. For this tour Vile has partnered with PLUS1 and $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to HeadCount, which works "to promote civic engagement, and inform and register young voters." Check out all the dates below.

Bottle It In was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2018.

Read our interview with Kurt Vile on Bottle It In.

Le Bon released a new album, Reward, back in May via Mexican Summer. In November she teamed up with Bradford Cox of Deerhunter and Atlas Sound for a new EP, Myths 04, which was released via Mexican Summer.

Bottle It In was the follow-up to 2015's b'lieve i'm goin down..., although in 2017 Vile teamed up with Courtney Barnett for a collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice.

Also read our 2017 interview with Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile on Lotta Sea Lice.

Kurt Vile Tour Dates:

1/18 - Thermal, CA - Empire Grand Oasis*

4/08 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

4/09 - Detroit, MI - MOCAD

4/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

4/11 - Nelsonville, Ohio - Stuarts Opera House

4/13 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

4/14 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theater

4/15 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

4/16 - New York, NY - Town Hall

4/20 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

4/21 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

4/23 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

4/24 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

4/30 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

5/01 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

5/02 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

5/04 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theater

5/05 - San Francisco, CA - Castro Theatre

5/06 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

5/07 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

5/08 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

5/09 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriets

5/15 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

*Kurt Vile and The Violators w/o Cate Le Bon

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.