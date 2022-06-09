Kurt Vile Performs “Mount Airy Hill” on “Stephen Colbert,” Announces North American Tour
(watch my moves) Out Now via Verve
Last night, Kurt Vile made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” from his new album (watch my moves). He also performed a cover of “How Lucky” by John Prine as a web-exclusive. Vile has announced a set of North American tour dates in support of the new album. View both performances as well as a full list of upcoming dates for Vile below.
(watch my moves) came out this past April on Verve. Read our interview with Vile on the album here.
Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:
(new dates in bold)
Thu. June 22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park
Thu. July 7 - Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
Sat. July 9 -Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
Thu. Aug. 4 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Tue. Aug. 23 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Bath, UK @ The Forum
Sun. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Mon. Aug. 29 - Glasgow, UK @ qmu
Tue. Aug. 30 - Belfast, IE @ Limelight
Wed. Aug. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Fri. Sept. 2 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Sat. Sept. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
Sun. Sept. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Mon. Sept. 5 - Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
Thu. Sept. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool
Sat. Sept. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
Mon. Sept. 12 - Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater
Tue. Sept. 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Sept. 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert
Thu. Sept. 15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Fri. Sept. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
Sat. Sept. 17 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B
Mon. Sept. 19 - Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart
Tue. Sept. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Wed. Oct. 12 - Richmond, VA @ The National *
Thu. Oct. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
Fri. Oct. 14 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
Sat. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party - Warhol *
Sun. Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *
Tue. Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *
Wed. Oct. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
Thu. Oct. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *
Fri. Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
Sat. Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
Sun. Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *
Thu. Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !
Sat. Oct. 29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !
Sun. Oct. 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale !
Mon. Oct. 31 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !
* w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)
! w/ Come
