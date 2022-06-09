News

Kurt Vile Performs “Mount Airy Hill” on “Stephen Colbert,” Announces North American Tour (watch my moves) Out Now via Verve





Last night, Kurt Vile made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he performed “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” from his new album (watch my moves). He also performed a cover of “How Lucky” by John Prine as a web-exclusive. Vile has announced a set of North American tour dates in support of the new album. View both performances as well as a full list of upcoming dates for Vile below.

(watch my moves) came out this past April on Verve. Read our interview with Vile on the album here.

Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:

(new dates in bold)

Thu. June 22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park

Thu. July 7 - Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

Sat. July 9 -Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

Thu. Aug. 4 - Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Tue. Aug. 23 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

Fri. Aug. 26 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Bath, UK @ The Forum

Sun. Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Aug. 29 - Glasgow, UK @ qmu

Tue. Aug. 30 - Belfast, IE @ Limelight

Wed. Aug. 31 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Fri. Sept. 2 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Sat. Sept. 3 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Sun. Sept. 4 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Mon. Sept. 5 - Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

Thu. Sept. 8 - Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool

Sat. Sept. 10 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

Mon. Sept. 12 - Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater

Tue. Sept. 13 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Sept. 14 - Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert

Thu. Sept. 15 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Fri. Sept. 16 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

Sat. Sept. 17 - Malmö, SE @ Plan B

Mon. Sept. 19 - Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart

Tue. Sept. 20 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Wed. Oct. 12 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Thu. Oct. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Fri. Oct. 14 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

Sat. Oct. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party - Warhol *

Sun. Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *

Tue. Oct. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

Wed. Oct. 19 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Thu. Oct. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

Fri. Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sat. Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

Sun. Oct. 23 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *

Thu. Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

Sat. Oct. 29 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !

Sun. Oct. 30 - Boston, MA @ Royale !

Mon. Oct. 31 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

* w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)

! w/ Come

